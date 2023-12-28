Prophet Kambale to give predictions on what 2024 holds for economy, politicians, individuals

Charismatic founder of Life International Church Prophet Amos Kambale is set to unveil what the coming year holds for politicians, individuals and the Malawi economy.

The predictions will take place at the red carpet Crossover Night Service Kambale will hold on the evening of Sunday, 31st December 2023, at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall in Lilongwe.

He assured Malawians on Wednesday this will be a night like no other where God will literally move.

Meanwhile, a lady from Area 36 in Lilongwe, Mrs Chiotcha, has testified that her child, who had flesh wounds that could not heal despite visiting several hospitals and traditional herbalists, is now healed.

Chiotcha said the child got healed after being prayed for by Prophet Kambale two weeks ago. Videos of the testimony have been posted on Prophet Kambale’s Facebook page.

Another young lady, Ellena Kaonde, testified that after being prayed for, she got two job offers in a week without attending interviews.

Prior to the prayers, Kaonde, who graduated some years ago, could not get a job despite making countless applications.

She further testified that during the time she was jobless, she ventured into a business but it did not make any profit.

But as soon as she was prayed for, her business started picking up.

Prophet Kambale is not new to some controversies. In 2021, he caught the nation’s attention when he advised his congregation not to take the astrazeneca vaccine, saying he saw some problems with the vaccine.

Few days after he made this prediction, he felt vindicated as seven European nations banned the vaccine, saying it is not good for human consumption.

He further prophesied that Covid-19 season would end and be regarded like any common disease, a prophecy, which has been fulfilled.

According to the prophet’s congregants, the prophet is always 100 percent correct in his predictions. It is said that whatever be it word, cloth or bible that the prophet uses it performs miracles even people who touch the prophet’s clothes they get instantly healed just like bible times.

Just last week one church member Mrs London, who was in Zomba with her sisters daughter in comma admitted at hospital together with another child in comma again both children got restored back to life, the moment prophet Kambale was praying for mantles at church in Lilongwe as she exercised her faith.

According to the church’s public relations officer, recently there has been an influx of people to the church from Lilongwes surrounding districts of Dedza, Ntcheu, Mchinji, Dowa, Salima, Kasungu and Ntchisi seeking prayers from the prophet.

It is also reported that most of the people no matter how critical their condition be, they are healed just by being in the service before the prophet prays for them.

“Everyone is welcome. Attendance is absolutely free and open to everyone but those that desire special seat reservations can register for free by contacting 0999411511,” reads in invitation to the prayers.

Prophet Kambale, whom many regard as a respectable man of God with integrity, further says that those that will attend the event will get anointed with oil from his Zimbabwe spiritual father prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

