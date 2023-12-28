Community of Sant’ Egidio feats hundreds on Christmas Day

Hundreds of children and elderly people from Mgona and Area 25 Townships in Lilongwe partook in a sumptuous Christmas Lunch the Community of Sant’ Egidio had prepared on Christmas Day.

The feast took place at St. Francis Parish Hall at Kanengo.

Christmas Lunch is an annual event the community organizes to share the love of Jesus Christ by sharing a meal with the poor, children from underprivileged families and the elderly.

The responsible of the Community of Sant’ Egidio in Area 25, Eddah Mtalika, said Christmas Lunch, which has been celebrated for over 25 years now, extends the warmth of Christmas to individuals on the margins of society – the homeless, elderly, refugees, and the disabled.

Mtalika disclosed that the community recognizes that not everyone has a family to celebrate with during Christmas festivities.

She said a team of volunteers contributed to the lunch, with roles ranging from kitchen duties to fostering a familial atmosphere at tables.

“We are grateful to all the people, including our sponsors across the borders, who committed their financial support to this lunch. We are particularly thankful to our guests for making it to this event,” she said.

The officiating priest, Father Thomas Pouya, commended members of the Community of Sant’ Egidio for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the service of the poor and underprivileged people.

Pouya invoked the spirit of God to always guide the activities and programmes of the community so that more people can benefit in years to come.

This year’s Christmas lunch featured a menu of rice with chicken, cabbages and cold drinks.

Each guest also received a Christmas present to foster a sense of joy and inclusion.

