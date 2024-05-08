Gender activists angry at DPP for appointing Chaponda not Navicha for the position of the Leader of Opposition

Gender activists have expressed disappointment with the U-turn by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on the appointment George Chaponda as the Leader of Opposition in parliament.

Chairperson of the NGO-Gender Coordination Network, Maggie Kathewera Banda, says what the DPP has done is an indication that it has no trust in the leadership of women and is a lost opportunity for the party in spearheading the 50-50 campaign.

Other activists, Beatrice Mateyu and Carol Mvalo, have expressed similar concerns saying Navicha demonstrated her ability in the August House when she was the DPP leader.

But DPP Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba says Navicha was just acting leader of the DPP in the house arguing that they value women as DPP is the only party that has more female MPs in the National Assembly.

