MUST launches strategic plan with a call for support from all stakeholders including Government

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Wednesday launched its 2024 – 2030 strategic plan.

MUST Council chairperson Dr Matthews Mtumbuka described it as milestone towards attainment of vission , mission and mandate of the University.

Stressing the importance of the strategy, Mtumbuka said while it is inevitable that some of the current MUST leadership may not be there by 2030 through retirement, expiry of contract, resignation or otherwise, one thing clear about the strategy is MUST will be there.

He said there is need for proper planning on how to move from today to 2030 and this is what the chair said the strategic plan being launched seeks to achieve.

Mtumbuka said the new strategic plan comes at a time when Malawi has a clear development roadmap in the name of the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

The chair said the good thing is that the strategy has been alined MW2063 focusing on the Malawi 2063 Implementation Plan 1 (MIP-1).

Dr Mtumbuka said MUST has resolved to champion the Industrialisation Pillar and concentrate on Human Capital Development. But we also recognise that with Malawi’s economy anchored on agriculture and the need to create economic zones for accelerated economic development, the other two pillars of Agricultural Productivity and Commercialisation, and Urbanisation, automatically come into the picture.

“The belief is that we need to go beyond teaching and learning and focus on being a solution provider. And that we believe this can best be achieved if we are more into technology and innovation that is driven by science,” he said.

In her remarks Minister of education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima challenged MUST to live by what is contained in the strategic plan.

Kambauwa said its common in Malawi to see beautiful documents but failing to live by its contents.

‘It is usually contended that as Malawians, we are good at crafting very good policies, but very poor at implementing them. My appeal to us all is to shake off this label. As such, I would like to call on all players in the implementation of this strategic plan, to be very committed and dedicated to the cause. I can challenge you that even if you were to implement 70 percent of what you have planned, there would be a huge difference on the ground,” he said.

She said as the country move towards 2063, Government is doing its best to create an enabling environment through policies that support the growth and accomplishment of Mw2063 but there is need for players in the sector, especially higher education and research institutions to actualise these policies.

