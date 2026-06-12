Chibuku Super Reactivation Promo Lights Up Chikamveka Tavern as Imbibers Walk Away with Prizes

Chikamveka Tavern in Chilinde, Lilongwe, came alive with excitement and celebration last weekend as the Chibuku Super Reactivation Promotion rewarded loyal consumers with branded merchandise, six-packs, and cash prizes.

The activation, aimed at reconnecting with Chibuku Super consumers and rewarding brand loyalty, attracted scores of patrons to the popular tavern for an afternoon filled with music, entertainment, and instant wins.

From the moment the Chibuku Super promotional team set up branded tents and sound equipment, the atmosphere transformed into a festive gathering. Every purchase of Chibuku Super gave consumers an opportunity to scan and win exciting prizes, with many lucky patrons walking away as winners.

Several imbibers won branded Chibuku Super caps, while others received limited-edition t-shirts that quickly became a prominent feature throughout the venue.

The loudest celebrations erupted when some lucky consumers won six-packs of Chibuku Super on the spot, allowing them to continue enjoying the festivities with friends without interruption.

Speaking during the activation, Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) Central Region Distribution Manager, Vitumbiko Soko, said the promotion was designed to appreciate consumers who have supported the brand over the years.

“Chibuku Super belongs to the people, so it is only right that we give back to them. The Reactivation Promotion is our way of saying thank you for their loyalty. Whether someone wins cash, a cap, a t-shirt or a six-pack, we want every winner to feel appreciated and celebrated,” said Soko.

He expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response from consumers at Chikamveka Tavern, describing the turnout as a testament to the strong connection between Malawians and the Chibuku Super brand.

“We expected a good turnout, but the energy we witnessed today exceeded our expectations. Every scan created suspense and every win brought excitement. That is the Chibuku Super experience we want to take across the Central Region,” he said.

One of the winners, 34-year-old Gift Banda, walked away with a six-pack and a branded cap and described the experience as an unexpected bonus to his Sunday outing.

“I came here simply to relax with friends after church. I bought two Chibuku Supers and ended up winning a six-pack and this cap. It makes the experience even more enjoyable when you win while spending time with friends,” said Banda.

Another lucky patron, Memory Phiri, won both cash and a branded t-shirt and could hardly contain her excitement.

“I wasn’t expecting to win anything. I only came to enjoy a drink. When I scanned and discovered I had won money and a t-shirt, I was very excited. This promotion is real, and it has made my Sunday special,” she said.

Chikamveka Tavern Chairperson Alice Kadeluka commended Chibuku Super for bringing the activation to the venue, saying it had injected fresh excitement into the business.

“Sundays are usually busy, but today was exceptional. The promotion, music and prizes attracted many people who wanted to try their luck. It was good for business and a great experience for our customers,” she said.

The Chibuku Super Reactivation Promotion forms part of the brand’s broader strategy to reconnect with consumers and celebrate the Chibuku culture that has been part of Malawi’s social fabric for decades. Through instant rewards and engaging activations, the campaign is transforming ordinary social gatherings into memorable experiences.

Soko said more activations are planned across the Central Region in the coming weeks.

“This is only the beginning. We are taking the Chibuku Super experience to more taverns across Lilongwe and other districts. We encourage our consumers to keep buying, keep scanning and keep winning because the next prize could be theirs,” he said.

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