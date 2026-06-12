Sparc Systems, Beit-CURE Launch MK400 Million Campaign to Fund Surgeries for 256 Children

Sparc Systems Limited and Beit-CURE Children’s Hospital of Malawi have launched a joint fundraising campaign aimed at raising MK400 million to finance life-changing corrective orthopedic surgeries for 256 children currently on the hospital’s waiting list.

The initiative, unveiled during a press briefing held on Friday, seeks to eliminate the surgical backlog for the 2026/2027 financial year and restore hope to hundreds of children living with treatable orthopedic conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Sparc Systems Executive Director Dr. Wisely Phiri described the partnership as a significant investment in Malawi’s future, saying the company was committed to improving the lives of vulnerable children through meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“At Sparc Systems, we believe in investing in Malawi’s brightest future. Our partnership with Beit-CURE is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our desire to drive sustainable change by eliminating the surgical waiting list for these 256 children,” said Phiri.

He said every MK2.5 million raised through the campaign will directly fund surgery and rehabilitation services for one child, giving them an opportunity to walk, run, attend school, and live a more independent life.

Beit-CURE Children’s Hospital Executive Director Dr. Rhoda Jura Kriek said the campaign comes at a critical time, as many children continue to wait for surgical procedures that could dramatically improve their quality of life.

“These children are waiting for surgeries that will change their lives forever. With Sparc Systems as our official partner, we are reaching out to the corporate community and the public to help us turn this hope into reality,” she said.

The fundraising campaign, dubbed “Renewing Hope: One Child, One Surgery, One Future,” will be anchored by two major events aimed at mobilizing support from businesses, organizations, and individual donors.

The first event will be the Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for 29 August 2026 in Blantyre, with a fundraising target of MK200 million.

This will be followed by an Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner in Lilongwe in September 2026, which is also expected to raise MK200 million.

Together, the two events are expected to generate the MK400 million required to clear the hospital’s surgical waiting list and provide hundreds of children with access to specialized orthopedic care.

The partnership underscores the growing role of the private sector in supporting healthcare delivery and ensuring that children with correctable disabilities receive timely medical intervention and a chance at a brighter future.

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