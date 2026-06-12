Government, Partners Roll Out Third Round of Polio Immunisation Campaign

The Government of Malawi, in collaboration with development partners, will roll out the third round of the nationwide Polio Immunisation Campaign from June 16 to 19, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to protect children from the highly infectious disease.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lilongwe on Friday, Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation, Charles Chilambula, said the campaign aims to ensure that all eligible children are reached and protected against poliovirus.

“Repeated vaccination creates a stronger immunity barrier within the population. It makes it more difficult for the virus to circulate and infect susceptible children,” said Chilambula.

He noted that repeated vaccination campaigns have proven effective globally and have helped many countries successfully contain and eliminate polio outbreaks.

Chilambula urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to ensure that all children receive the vaccine during the upcoming campaign, regardless of whether they were vaccinated in previous rounds.

“Children who received the vaccine during previous campaign rounds should receive it again. The vaccine is safe, and every additional dose provides extra protection against the disease,” he said.

The deputy minister said the campaign will target all children below the age of 10 years, regardless of their previous vaccination status.

Malawi launched its first response campaign, commonly known as Round Zero, in February 2026 following the detection of poliovirus. The campaign targeted high-risk districts including Blantyre, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Neno, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, and Mulanje. This was followed by subsequent immunisation rounds aimed at strengthening population immunity and preventing further transmission.

Speaking at the same briefing, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Dr. Charles Njuguna described the forthcoming campaign as a critical step in Malawi’s efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission and safeguard children’s health.

“This campaign is more than just vaccination. It is about protecting every child from a highly infectious but preventable disease that can cause paralysis and lifelong disability,” said Njuguna.

He said the campaign would help preserve the gains Malawi has made in improving child survival and well-being while promoting equity by ensuring that every child, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving vaccines.

Njuguna commended the Malawi Government and its partners for their commitment to reaching approximately 6.6 million children during the campaign.

“The commitment demonstrated by Malawi in protecting its children is commendable. Reaching millions of children with life-saving vaccines is a significant undertaking that will contribute to securing a healthier future for the country,” he said.

Health authorities have since called on communities across the country to support the campaign by ensuring that all eligible children are vaccinated during the four-day exercise.

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