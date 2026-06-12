ESCOM, Police Engage Lumbadzi Chiefs in Fight Against Vandalism

​The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited has intensified its nationwide community sensitization campaigns as part of its ongoing efforts to wage war against the vandalism of critical electricity infrastructure, particularly transformers.

​On Thursday, ESCOM, in collaboration with the Malawi Police Service, conducted an anti-vandalism awareness campaign at Mkukula Primary School ground in Lumbadzi, Dowa—an area that has recently seen a spike in vandalism incidents.

​The campaign brought together local chiefs and community members to highlight the importance of safeguarding electricity infrastructure and the vital role citizens play in combating the vice.

The Cost of Vandalism

​Speaking during the event, ESCOM Senior Control Engineer Peter Murotho emphasized that protecting electricity infrastructure is a collective responsibility. He noted that vandalism not only disrupts the power supply but also severely undermines social and economic development.

​”Vandalizing ESCOM infrastructure leaves the network exposed and poses serious safety risks to the public. It also results in significant financial losses, as substantial resources are diverted to repair damaged infrastructure instead of expanding the network,” Murotho said.

​The Guest of Honour, Lumbadzi Police Officer-in-Charge Mable Msefula, described vandalism as a major bottleneck to reliable electricity supply in the area. She urged community members to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement.

​”Electricity infrastructure is central to our daily livelihoods. Vandalism disrupts essential services in our homes, businesses, and public institutions. It is our duty to protect these assets, and I urge all community leaders and residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police,” Msefula said.

​A Call for Mindset Change

​ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri, underscored the strategic importance of community-led interventions.

​”From November 2025 to March 2026 alone, ESCOM recorded 138 cases of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure,” Phiri revealed. “Through these campaigns, we are driving home two key messages: the need for a mindset shift toward protecting public assets, and the importance of taking collective ownership of this infrastructure. Together, we can defeat vandalism and secure a reliable power supply for all.”

Community Commitment

​Traditional Authority Mkukula thanked ESCOM for the timely initiative, pledging the full support of local leadership.

​”As chiefs, we will work closely with ESCOM to ensure that all electricity infrastructure in our jurisdictions is actively safeguarded,” he promised.

​The interactive meeting concluded with a lively question-and-answer session. Community members engaged directly with officials on critical issues, including how to report vandalism, the anonymity and safety of informants, and grassroots strategies for protecting local assets.

​This sensitization initiative is part of a broader, sustained campaign by ESCOM and law enforcement agencies to curb vandalism through education, community collaboration, and strengthened reporting mechanisms.

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