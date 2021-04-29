Chicken hatches four-legged chick in Dedza

A poultry farmer in Dedza was amazed when one of her chickens hatched a four legged-chick.

Neighbours came in bewilderment to share the rare experience with her. The farmer, Marita Disimasi, said she had never see

n something like that before.

“Five eggs hatched. I was surprised to note that one chick had four legs. It’s walking on two legs though,” explained Disimasi.

But a veterinary expert, Dr Poya Njoka, says the four-legged chick is a result of organ malformation while it was inside the egg.

Dr Njoka says this occurs occasionally in some species and is known as congenital abnormality.

“The two extra legs could be removed surgically but if the condition of the chick is critical, it will die after a few days,” explained Dr Njoka.

Elders in the village have assured Disimasi to dismiss a myth that this could be a result of someone trying to put a spell on her.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!