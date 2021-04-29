First Lady commits to empower women with infertility and support girls’ education

First Lady, Madam, Monica Chakwera said she was determined to advance efforts to address infertility among women and support girls aspirations in education in

the country.

She made the remarks on Thursday when she presided over Merck More Than a Mother Media Recognition Awards Presentation to three Malawian journalists at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

The journalists include Memory Kutengule Chatonda for Mana who won in Print Category, Happy Njalammano, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBC) for online category and Linda Banda for Chanco Radio who emerged winner on radio category.

Chakwera said since assuming the role of Merck More Than a Mother in 2020, her office has worked closely with Merck Foundation to define the right strategy to build healthcare capacity, empower women with infertility and support girls’ education in Malawi.

She commended the media for playing a critical role in women empowerment and girls education saying this has helped to raise their the voice to break the stigma around infertility and sensitizing the public on the importance of girls education.

“Your role as media in the country’s socio-economic development is critical. The media has helped to amplify the voice and make positive change. Am looking forward to work with you to sensitise the communities to better understand infertility and break the stigma around infertile women,” Chakwera added while emphasizing that every woman deserves to be treated with great dignity irrespective of status.

The First Lady urged journalists to join the Covid-19 vaccination campaign by encouraging more people to get vaccinated against the disease. One of the awardees, Linda Banda from Chanco Radio pledged to continue sensitizing communities on adverse effects of stigma and discrimination against women with infertility.

She encouraged women with those conditions to seek medical attention at their nearest health facility.-(Mana)

