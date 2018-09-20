Chidanti Malunga downplays ambitions to vie for UTM vice presidency

Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West, Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga has denied reports that he is vying for the position of vice presidency for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at its forthcoming elective convention slated for November 9, this year.

The legislator said in an interview on the sidelines of a political rally he addressed at Nsanje Boma whose aim was to mobilize people to register so that they have a chance to vote for leaders of their choice in the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Malunga, who is also interim UTM publicity secretary, denied the claim, saying he has not thought of vying for that position and that it was the first time to hear about it.

“I don’t have any idea about this vice presidency issue. I am hearing this for the first time. In fact I am not vying for any position now because positions have not been yet released by the national secretariat,” he said.

However, Malunga expressed excitement with the response to his call, saying the situation was convincing since a lot of people turned up and that the outcome had proved wrong what other people were saying about UTM that it is a party for social media enthusiasts.

“From what I have seen today, the atmosphere was friendly and receptive. Everyone is looking forward to seeing the president of UTM, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and this proves contrary to what people were saying about the UTM that it is only for cities and on social media,” the legislator said.

Malunga said he believed that Malawians were ready for change and that they would like to have a new experience.

“Just like Europeans said back in the [19] 90s, that change is inevitable, people in Malawi want change and this situation reflects that of 1992 where Malawians wanted to change from one party system to multiparty system of government,” he claimed.

“Malawians want to experience some newness and I believe they will stop at nothing until they get what they want,” Malunga added.

Nsanje is among the districts that fall in the sixth phase of the voter registration for next year’s general elections. The exercise in this phase starts on September 19 and runs through to October 3, 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :