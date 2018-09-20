Tanzania govt describes Bushiri as ‘the Pride of Africa’

Tanzanian government on Wednesday made a bold move towards institutionalising South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) by christening him “the pride of Africa.”

Regional commissioner for Kilimanjaro region Ms Anne Mghwira said this in Moshi on Wednesday during Bushiri’s second day of the three day crusade in the town of Moshi, Kilimanjaro region.

Ms Mgwhira was speaking as a delegate of President John Magufuli.

Said Ms Mghwira: “Tanzanian is a God fearing country and the arrival of the major prophet is an indication that God is listening to this great nation.”

He hailed Bushiri as one of Africa’s greatest sons who, through humanitarian programmes, os doing so much to lift the lives of the poor people.

In his statement, Bushiri fondly addressed as Major Prophet by his followers,thanked the government of Tanzania for the recognition and added that he will put the government and all the people in this great in prayer.

“Tanzania will shortly take over in the area of technology. Soon it will be the giant. I am praying persistently for God not to forget this land,” he said.

