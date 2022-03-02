Chief jailed 21-years for defiling, impregnating sister in-law

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court sitting at Chilipa on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 convicted and sentenced Chidima Patrick, 37, to 21-years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating his 13 year – old sister in-law.

The court through state prosecutor, lnspector Amos Mwase heard that, the convict who is Village Headman Chalenga and brother in-law to the victim have been staying together for so long.

In November, 2021, the convict found the victim crying uncontrollably saying that she was being accused by her sister to be sleeping with the convict.

Taking advantage of the situation, the convict enticed the victim to sleep with him in the nearby bush.

Prosecutor Mwase added that the matter came to light in February 2022, after the convict’s wife noticed some changes on her sister’s appearance and she revealed the ordeal. She mentioned the convict to be responsible for her 18 weeks pregnancy.

The matter was reported at Chilipa Police Unit where she was issued with a referral letter and the results from Chilipa Health Centre confirmed about the pregnancy.

Appearing in court the chief pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency, saying he is a breadwinner and leader for the his village.

In submission, Prosecutor Mwase prayed for a stiffer sentence citing that as a guardian, the accused person was supposed to protect the girl instead of exploiting her.

Furthermore, being a leader, the convict was needed to lead by example to his people.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state, hence the 21-year sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

He hails from Chalenga Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.

