PML gears to bring new investments in the power sector; To Negotiate New Power Purchase Agreements

Power Market Limited (PML), a wholly government-owned company established to undertake the function of Single Buyer, says it is geared to improve power generation in the country through new investments in the power sector that will cover different types of technologies.

PML- Director of Marketing and Corporate Services, Villant Jana, remarks during a media orientation workshop in Mzuzu.

Jana said PML would negotiate more Power Purchase Agreements with potential Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

According to her, the said the IPPs would generate power from different technologies, including but not limited to Solar PV, hydro, Wind, Biomass, Biogas, Battery Energy Storage System and Geothermal.

“It is high time the country explores other power generation technologies beyond hydroelectric power with run-of-river technology affected by the climate change. Renewable resources are clean energy and quick to implement, and as PML, we believe that mixing the technologies will reduce blackouts in the country,” said Jana.

Jana further disclosed that PML has developed short to medium term communication strategies to communicate and disseminate information about their company and the Single Buyer function.