Council okays anti-corruption demos in LiLongwe

March 3, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Officials from Lilongwe District Council have finally allowed protesters to hit the Lilongwe streets on Friday just days after the city authorities withdrew an earlier permission.

Lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James
Citizens against Impunity and Corruption (CAIC) say they want to hold the demonstrations to force corruption suspect Ashok Nair to drop his defamation lawsuit against Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General, Martha Chizuma.
This follows a meeting between Lilongwe District Commissioner, Malawi Police and organisers of the demos that took place at the DC’s office.
Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani said the meeting has assisted to highlight key areas of demos inline with the rule of law.
Lead Organiser of the demos, Slyvester Ayuba James believes the demonstrations will assist to shame sympathizers of fraud and corruption in the country.

