Chief Justice Mzikamanda makes changes at Commercial Division

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has made changes at the Commercial Division of the High Court of Malawi.

Mzikamanda has appointed Justice Ken Manda as Judge-in-Charge of the Commercial Division of the High Court in Blantyre while Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has been mandated to take charge of the Lilongwe Registry.

On the other hand, the Chief Justice has also appointed Justice Professor Redson Kapindu as Judge-in-Charge for the newly established Financial and Economic Crimes Division while Justices Violet Chipao and Anneline Kanthambi have been re-assigned to the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

The change came barely a day after the Malawi Law Society (MLS) announced that it is conducting an inquiry into improper dealings of a certain judge in the Lilongwe Registry’s Commercial Division.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!