Chief Justice Mzikamanda makes changes at Commercial Division

September 22, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has made changes at the Commercial Division of the High Court of Malawi.

Judge Ken Manda

Mzikamanda has appointed Justice Ken Manda as Judge-in-Charge of the Commercial Division of the High Court in Blantyre while Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has been mandated to take charge of the Lilongwe Registry.

On the other hand, the Chief Justice has also appointed Justice Professor Redson Kapindu as Judge-in-Charge for the newly established Financial and Economic Crimes Division while Justices Violet Chipao and Anneline Kanthambi have been re-assigned to the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

The change came barely a day after the Malawi Law Society (MLS) announced that it is conducting an inquiry into improper dealings of a certain judge in the Lilongwe Registry’s Commercial Division.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MUST lecturer Stanley Chindikani Msiska develops digital app for propelling SDG6

A lecturer at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Stanley Chindikani Msiska, developed an app that he intends to...

Close