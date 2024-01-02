Chief Lundu plays tribal card, tells Chewas to stop allegiance to Gawa Undi

Paramount Chief Lundu has told the Chewa people in Malawi to stop their allegiance to their leader, Kalonga Gawa Undi of Zambia, saying he is their leader in Malawi.

He has since told the Chewas to stop the annual pilgrimage to Zambia for the cultural ceremony of Kulamba at Nkaika, the headquarters of Gawa Undi.

Lundu says he is of equal status with Gawa Undi.

He said effective this year, the Kulamba cultural celebrations will be held locally.

According to him, it made no sense for Chewas to be travelling to Zambia for Kulamba celebrations to celebrate with Gawa Undi.

Lundu has argued that he is of equal status with Gawaundi hence one of the factors contributing to the end of the visitations.

He has since launched his own Chifukwato Cha Achewa-Chewa Heritage Malawi. However, the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) has maintained that it will continue recognising Kalonga Gawa Undi as the King for the Chewa People. CHEFO Spokesperson Jimmy Hendricks Chikuni said they will stick to the three pillars of preserving, protecting, and promoting the Chewa culture under His Majesty Gawa Undi. “According to the constitution of Malawi, there is freedom of association. But as CHEFO, we recognise Kalonga Gawa Undi as the king for Chewa people in Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique,” said Chikuni. Earlier in the day, Paramount Chief Lundu insisted that the new Chewa grouping spearhead unity, culture, development, and conduct its annual activities in Malawi and not Zambia.

However, Anthony Ntuta a cultural expert has faulted the move describing it ethnically political saying it will fuel divisions amongst the Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia Chewa.

With this, Ntuta has called upon the Senior Chiefs from the 3 countries to hold a round-table discussion aimed at reaching a mutual ground toward fostering unity with the ethnic group.