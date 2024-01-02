Man sues prophet over wife

A self-acclaimed prophet in Lilongwe has been dragged to court by a man who suspects the man of God is flirting with the man’s wife, in the process obtaining K119 million which he is claiming back.

Bright Kavalo has sued Favour Ngulube of Divine Glory Ministries, for allegedly collecting money from his wife for his personal use and that of his ministry without his consent.

Kavalo is also accusing the prophet of being in an “inappropriate” relationship with his wife “where there is an opportunity for adultery”, claiming that the relationship has broken his marriage.

This is according to court records filed at the Lilongwe High Court on December 13, 2023 by Jivason and Company.

According to the records, Kavalo is demanding K124 million damages for loss of consortium.

He has also asked the court to issue an order to his wife, Mutemwe Khosa, to account for K119 million, which he says she took as loans from a savings and credit cooperative organisation using his motor vehicle as collateral without his approval or knowledge.

The court has given Ngulube and the other defendants; Kavalo’s wife and trustees of Divine Glory Ministries 28 days to satisfy the claim or file a defence.

