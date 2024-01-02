Egenco CEO bows out, leaves state company after contract expiry

Embattled state run Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya is leaving the company following the expiry of his contract.

Liabunya, wearing a brave face, said he is bowing out a happy man having contributed to the success of the company he helped start from scratch in 2017.

He mentioned the restoration of Kapichira Power Station after the devastation of Cyclone Ana and construction of Tedzani IV Power Station as some of his achievements.

Liabunya and Company Secretary Videlia Mluwira were in October this year sent on forced leave to pave way for a forensic audit on the restoration of the same Kapichira.

The findings are yet to be released despite authorities promising that a report was going to be ready by last month.

Liabunya came under fire following an expose of him deliberately flouting company procedures especially in recruitment processes that were largely mired in sheer unprofessionalism, nepotism and cronyism. He was sent on compulsory leave together with company secretary Videlia Mluwira pending a forensic investigation into their irregular dealings on a number of issues. The two obtained an injunction from the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) against the board of directors for its decision. However, the injunction was vacated days later and the same court determined that the two proceed on leave up until an inter-parties hearing scheduled for next week. The CEO is said to have illegally appointed Blessings Phaliwa and Steven Kayira as Director of Operations and Director of Planning respectively. This move was taken to fill vacancies created after previous office holders had their contracts expired late last year. The beleaguered CEO is also at loggerheads with Egenco’s mother ministry, Ministry of Energy, over the implementation of the Kammwamba-Coal Fired Power Project which has been stagnant for a decade now. Liabunya has been defying the ministry over an order that the project be transferred back to the ministry where other Independent Power Producers should be allowed to express interest in implementing it.

