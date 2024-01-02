Malawi tourism minister Kamtukule hails ECG for boosting spiritual tourism

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule says the international overnight prayers which the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) The Jesus Nation Church hailed on New Year’s known as crossover prayers are boosting tourism in the country.

At least 30,000 people from the US, Europe and Africa attended the prayers this year in Lilongwe as the Capital City run out of hotel and lodge accommodation, prompting others to seek accommodation in nearby districts.

Kamtukule was one of the guests who attended the prayers in Kanengo, Lilongwe on Sunday during the ECG crossover service themed Night of Wealth Transfer.

She said tourism is a strategic sector of the economy hence the need for the church to take part in promoting the sector.

Kamtukule said what the church has accomplished is an embodiment of what the ministry embraces that Malawi is the warm heart of Africa.

She added that the Night of Wealth Transfer has anchored Malawi’s economy massively, and therefore, urged ECG to continue staging such events welcoming international conferences for women and the youth.

The minister also graced the hosts of worshippers with her melodic voice as she performed with ECG’s songstress, Swazi Dlamini.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri hailed Kamtukule for the recognition awarded to ECG for its contribution towards the economy, and all participants for gracing the crossover.

Bushiri, who preached on the essence of wealth transfer, said God will open doors for his people who walk in truth so as to enable the church help the poor in fulfillment of the prophecy of Jesus Christ which reads “you are the light of the world”.

The crossover had an attendance of almost 30,000 with thousands of visitors from South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Angola, Lesotho, Australia, United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.

