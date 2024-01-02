Temwa Chawinga is 2023 women football world best goal scorer

Malawi’s female football player, Temwa Chawinga is the 2023 women’s football world best goal scorer.

Chawinga becomes the first non European football female player to grab the title, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Chawinga, who plays for Wuhan Jiangda in China, has scored 51 goals for Wuhan Jiangda in all competitions this season.

She won the Golden Boot Award in the Chinese Super League with 30 goals, in the Chinese National Cup with 15 goals and also achieved the same feat in the Chinese FA Cup with six goals.

Chawinga also added 12 goals for her national team at the recent COSAFA tournament in South Africa where she also won the COSAFA Golden Boot.

She has ended the 2023 calendar year with 63 goals in all games she has played, nine more than the male world leading goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored 54 goals for club and country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!