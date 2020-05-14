Chiefs demand Malawi border closure

May 14, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Chiefs in Mzimba have demanded that the government closes Songwe border in Karonga as a strict coronavirus (Covid-19) preventive measure.

Songwe Border

The traditional leaders said this during a meeting with health officials at M’mbelwa district council on Wednesday.

Group village headman Kapokoro Kumwenda said there is a sharp rise of coronavirus in the region because the border is still open despite the threat of the disease from Tanzania.

“In addition, we need a quarantine centre in Karonga. All truck drivers coming from Tanzania should be quarantined there before they proceed into the country,” he said.

The chiefs have since endorsed the council suggestion to turn the old Mzimba district hospital into an isolation centre for coronavirus patients.

Director of Health and Social Services for the district Dr. Lumbani Munthali agreed with the traditional leaders that there was need to close the Songwe border as well as establish a covod-19 quarantine centre at the border.

Mchawa
Guest
Mchawa

A little too late but positive. Push the sleeping APM to wake up and do the needful.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

We have been saying about this from the first Case found in Malawi. Koma eee atsogoleri ake kukhala ngati achotsedwa ubongo wawo.They just know ways of protecting upresident basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

These Chiefs are talking some senses not just busy sharing ma allowance

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MASO ENA
Guest
MASO ENA

SOMETHING SENSIBLE FROM CHIEFS, SOON WE'LL START VOTING FOR CHIEFS LIKE WE DO WITH HEAD OF STATE, MP'S!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

pitala is sending tupele for rallies = social distancing
not closed borders confused.com

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

The taskforce is not yet in place since the fake announcement, clearly indicting that Government just wanted to silence its critics or to sway the court to be soft on lockdown. Jappie Mhango is simply announcing numbers of infected people. Shall we Malawians pay this Minister a salary monthly for reading out names of infected people?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares