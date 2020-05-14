Chilima pays tribute to Kamuzu: Brands Malawi first leader as ‘champion of democracy’
Vice President Saulos Chilima has hailed the first President of Malawi the late Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda on Kamuzu Day – May 14 which was declared a public holiday by government – for his zeal to develop the country and that he was a brave person, who liked order, hardworking and also very decisive.
Chilima joined family members of Kamuzu Banda and president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera with his party officials on Wednesday honoured Kamuzu by laying wreaths at his mausoleum in the capital city.
He said Kamuzu [Alidzi] is the first champion of democracy because he allowed Malawians to vote for a multiparty democracy when he called for a referendum and then gave up gracefully to Bakili Muluzi when he lost in 1994 elections.
“Had Kamuzu not agreed to a referendum there would be no democracy. Had Kamuzu not conceeded to usher in multiparty democracy there would be no democracy. So Kamuzu is the champion of democracy in Malawi,” said Chilima, who took an active role as a university student to fight one-party dictatorship and champion multiparty democracy.
Chilima further said Kamuzu should be hailed for fighting to liberate Malawians from colonial rule and that the legacy of the Father and Founder of the Malawi nation is the fulcrum around which the country will always hold.
He said Kamuzu upon arrival in Malawi he declared that he has came to end the “Stupid Federation [Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland]”.
Chilima said: “ That’s where we take our cue from; when you speak with decisiveness like when we say we will win [elections]! We mean just that we will win.”
He said: “There are three types of people; those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those who wonder how things have happened. We want leaders in Malawi that make things happen not who wonder how things have happened. We do not want clueless leaders. We want people who can and who will.”
However, Chilima stressed that Kamuzu Day is an important and historic national event which must be remembered by the whole country.
Kamuzu Day falls on May 14, believed to be the birthday of Malawi’s founding Head of State.
He ruled Malawi for 31 years before losing power in 1994 to Bakili Muluzi following winds of change blowing at the time in this part of Africa.
He died in 1997 and hailed from Chiwengo village in the tobacco growing district of Kasungu.
Apart from speeches, the ceremony saw Chilima and others in wreath-laying on the tomb where Kamuzu—the country’s ruler from independence in 1964 to 1994—now rests.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
We were paying K10 Tution Fee in Secondary Schools. Selection was on merit my two good friends of mine went to Kamuzu Academy BUT nobody could question their selection cos they were the cream of the crop yet coming from the disadvantaged families. That was Kamuzu.
Kamuzu was as bad and as good just like all of us the only thing that made him exceptional is the fact that he was a very good leader like no other in the history of malawi. You can point on a man’s weakness but you can’t take away his achievements, it will be along time coming before another leader like him will stand in front us yet we’ve already experienced the same dictatorship we hated in him from those we expected otherwise. You know what, the biggest idiots are those who despise and hate a man but they sleep… Read more »
Am not surprised with what this Zeze is saying. He is preparing Malawian to embrace the Kamuzu style of leadership. If he is saying Kamuzu was a champion of democracy when many people were killed for simply exercising their freedom of speech, surely we have eveey reason to be afraid of MCP taking the mantle of power. If he says Kamuzu was the champion of democracy when people had no freedom to assemble nor to form political parties then none should be surprised to conclude that voting MCP into government will be the death of democracy in Malawi. In short… Read more »
Some Malawians do have short memories indeed. Or maybe selective memory to suit the alliance with MCP. This nonsense from chilima makes my blood boil. Kamuzu was no democrat. Life President. A man who imprisoned and forced opponents into exile. A man who thought he hand entitlement to women to the point of forcing them to dance for him on his stupid engagements. would you have been happy to let your wife/mum/sister shake their booties for that old man and his cronies. School children forced to miss schools and line up for him to clap hands as he cruised past… Read more »
Shut up idiot siukudziwa chimene ukunena
Chilima akunena zoona. Yang’anani nyumba zaokhala ogwira ntchito mBoma, maofesi aboma, misewu, sitima zammadzi mmene zinkayendera, ndege mmene zimkayendera, kamuzu kumvomereza referendum ndiponso kamuzu kumvomere kulephera chisankho cha 1994. Kodi zikuchitika panozi ndidemocrase?
Chilima is right!! Kamuzu accepted when he lost elections. Kamuzu paved a way to Muluzi.
Not Zinazi mpakana kubela election kukafika ku Court. Well done Chilima for saying that.
Rubbish Cilima. Were you there when people we were being killed and toutchered? Then you call that Democracy.Kukamwa ngati chimbudzi. Undilakwisa Galu iwe. You don’t know how much we suffered during this idiot Kamuzu. He was the worst dictator in Africa
Stop that nosense. I will never vote for Mcp. I have changed my mind. He called us from the north that its dead north.
Nosense
Ma Cadet keep on Wasting your Time …Kamuzu akanatokhala ngati Mbwiye Wanuyu sanakatolola kuchoka pa Mpando….Mutoona ngati Tippex Kunalibe .Just look at what DPP and Jane Ansah are Doing to Understand that It Takes a Democrat to Have Free and Fair Elections .It takes a Democrat and Statesman to level the playing Field ….Pali Yemwe anakalimba Mtima ndi Kumuuza Kamuzu kuti Bwana tibere Zisankho ? None .People around Him knew that the Guy Valued Integrity and Honour …
What sbout thise who are being killed today???????
Bull shit you and I were in chancol . Remember the happenings of 1992. Why did you join Dumbo Lemani. Mwanayi wapengadi. Power hungry basi
Chilima you continue to prove that you are an opportunist, power hungry power grabber. You are a liar and a detestable person. May history judge you to be from the gutters. In fact as a gutter rat