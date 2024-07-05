Chiefs hail Marist Brothers for initiating life-transforming projects in Salima

Group Village Head (GVH) Cholokoto of Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima has hailed Marist Brothers in Malawi for initiating various projects aimed at improving livelihoods of the underprivileged communities in Malawi.

Cholokoto cited the goat pass-on programme, which is targeting young people from underprivileged families, and Girls Education Project, as some of the projects the religious brothers are implementing to reduce poverty in Salima.

The traditional leader made the remarks during the refresher and social cohesion training for the beneficiaries of the goat pass-on programme, which is being supported by an Irish charity called Misean Cara.

In February this year, Marist Brothers distributed 50 goats to the first line beneficiaries who are expected to pass on the benefits to the second line of beneficiaries.

Cholokoto hailed the intervention, saying it will help to enhance dietary diversity and fight against malnutrition among the target households.

“We also expect that, in the long run, these goats will transform more lives as targeted households diversify into food production and consumption. Our role as chiefs is to encourage the beneficiaries to take good care of the animals so that they multiply quickly so that more can benefit,” he said.

Mwayi Chisale is one of the beneficiaries of the programme and is expected to pass on the same number of goats to Shakira Mussa. In an interview from her parents’ home in GVH Mpondezi, Mwayi said she will invest proceeds from sale of her goats into crop production.

“I consider these goats are my capital. I can sell some goats and buy farm inputs while the manure I will be harvesting from the kraal will help me to improve the soil fertility in my garden,” she said.

On the other hand, Shakira said she will use her profits to venture into business of selling second hand clothes.

“Selling second hand clothes gives quick returns,” she said.

National Provincial for the Marist Brothers in Malawi, Bro Francis Jumbe, expressed excitement that the dreams and ambitions of the beneficiaries are resonating with the goals and objectives of the project.

Jumbe, who is also the Project Manager for the Goat Pass-On Programme, said their intention is that the youth should generate income for investment in other entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This programme is in line with our philosophy of making a difference in the world by showing young people that they are loved, safe and cared for,” he said.

