Chiefs Pledge to Help ESCOM Fight Rising Vandalism in Southern Region

Traditional leaders in the Southern Region have pledged to intensify efforts to protect electricity infrastructure following rising cases of vandalism that continue to burden the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited.

Representing Senior Chief Inkosi Bvumbwe, David Ronchiwa made the commitment on Monday, 24 November 2025 at Bvumbwe in Thyolo during an ESCOM-led anti-vandalism engagement that brought together chiefs, police, development committees, and community policing forums from areas under Senior Chief Inkosi Bvumbwe, Senior Chief Maggie and Senior Chief Ngomano.

“We will sensitize our people to take ownership of ESCOM infrastructure. Vandalism is setting our communities backwards. Protecting this infrastructure means protecting our own development,” he said.

ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations and Communication Officer, Pilirani Phiri, welcomed the pledge, noting that the Southern Region has recorded 26 vandalism incidents in just six months, draining the corporation’s already limited resources.

“We are losing approximately K3 billion just to replace vandalized transformers, conductors and electric wires,” Phiri said.

“This vice is forcing us to channel huge resources to repairs instead of expanding electricity access. We need chiefs and communities to help us end this cycle,” he said.

Phiri also highlighted that vandalism poses a serious risk to public safety, especially when electric wires are tampered with or left exposed, which becomes even more dangerous during the rainy season.

During the engagement, ESCOM officials explained safe ways of handling loose electrical equipment and warned communities to report hazards immediately.

The anti-vandalism campaign is part of ESCOM’s broader nationwide initiative aimed at reducing infrastructure damage, one of the key contributors to prolonged power outages across Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :