Malawi Positions Itself as Hub for Investment and Green Innovation at AU–EU Summit

LUANDA, ANGOLA — Malawi used the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda to project itself as a nation ready to embrace economic growth, strengthen regional trade, and lead in the green economy.

Vice President Right Honourable Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah S.C., J.A. (Rtd), speaking on behalf of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, outlined Malawi’s strategy for a revitalised partnership between Africa and Europe.

She recalled the progress made over the past twenty-five years, emphasising the concrete benefits achieved through collaboration between the two continents.

“Malawi is committed to ensuring that the AU–EU partnership delivers meaningful results and aligns fully with the Joint Vision 2030,” she told the summit delegates.

Vice President Ansah highlighted the Global Gateway Investment programme as a landmark initiative that strengthens infrastructure, trade, and investment links across Africa.

She pointed out that Malawi’s economic strategy is anchored in agriculture and export-driven industrialisation, citing the development of robust value chains in commodities including macadamia, cashew nuts, sunflower, soybean oil cake, rubber, and coffee.

These initiatives, she said, are central to the country’s participation in both regional and international markets.

However, she stressed that trade success depends on reliable infrastructure and connectivity. The Nacala Development Corridor, she explained, remains Malawi’s principal route for exporting agricultural and mining products and importing vital equipment.

“The corridor is more than just a trade route; it is a backbone of our economy,” she said, signalling the government’s ongoing efforts to attract investors for its full development.

Turning to environmental priorities, Vice President Ansah underlined Malawi’s potential in the green economy, noting the country’s rich deposits of raw materials essential for green technologies.

She said the government is promoting responsible mining practices to benefit both citizens and investors while banning the export of raw minerals to encourage local processing and boost domestic economic growth.

She called on African nations to prioritise partnerships founded on mutual benefit and pragmatic diplomacy, stressing that fairness and collaboration are key to sustainable development.

Regarding the European Green Deal, Vice President Ansah urged European partners to provide technical support, capacity-building, and transition assistance to ensure fair and predictable outcomes for developing countries.

Malawi, she emphasised, is a peaceful and stable nation with fertile ground for investment. “As a new government, we are open for business,” she declared.

Her address concluded with thanks to the summit participants, leaving a clear message: Malawi is positioning itself as a dynamic hub for trade, sustainable development, and green innovation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :