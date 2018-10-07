Chiefs want  shoot to kill  stray dog policy back

October 7, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Some chiefs in Phalombe are asking the government to bring back the shoot to kill stray dogs campaign as way of controlling the spread of rabies.

This was said on Friday in Phalombe during the official launch rabies awareness month when people will be vaccinated their dogs and cats.

The traditional leaders said the stray dogs were responsible for the spread of rabies in the district, saying this is was why they were asking the government to bring back the policy.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Grey Nyandule Phiri said four people died of rabies in the district last year whilst 545 people had rabies but were successfully treated.

He therefore urged all people to have their pets, dogs and cats, vaccinated to prevent the spread

Angel of Doom
Guest
Angel of Doom

The only problem I see is the dead dogs will end up in butchers shops as far a field as Zomba and Lilongwe probably even Mzuzu.

31 minutes ago

