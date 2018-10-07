Court  approves divorce sought by ‘unhappy ‘ 83-year-old Thyolo man over ‘cruel’ 26-year-old wife

A retired police officer, Robinson Chinthuli, 83 , has said he is delighted that the coyrt had allowed him to divorce Zione Kwatani, 26 on grounds of cruelty.

Thyolo Third Grade Magistrate’s Court has ruled that Chinthuli is now able to end the marriage.

On August 11, this year Chinthuli filed his case with the court to divorce his ‘youthful’ wife over matrimonial problems.

Chinthuli claimed that his wife, whom he married a year ago, has been abusing him in various ways including physical assault, a situation that forced him to file for divorce.

Granting the divorce decree on Thursday, Thyolo Third Grade Magistrate, James Balakasi said the court findings proved that the defendant (Kwatani) cruelty was concrete enough to allow the court to terminate the marriage.

“It is the conviction of this court that the evidence of the plaintiff (Chinthuli), has proved the defendant’s (Kwatani) cruelty. The court finds the defendant at fault for the breakdown of the marriage and grants divorce in decree absolute,” Balakasi ruled.

In his reaction, Chinthuli thanked the court for granting him the divorce, saying: “I am happy that I am now free from the assaults. I thank his worship for saving my life. I really loved the woman but she was a threat to my life.”

While Kwatani, seemingly remorsefully said despite the divorce she still loved her husband.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered Chinthuli to pay his divorced wife K100,000 for ten months as a token of divorce.

Chinthuli and Kwatani who hail from Traditional Authority Chimaliro registered their marriage on August 21, 2017 at Thyolo District Council, a development which drew mixed reactions on the basis that the 58 age difference was too wide to sustain.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :