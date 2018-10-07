DPP invades Chiradzulu: Nankhumwa, Mwanamvekha raise voter registration awareness

On Saturday, October 6 2018, governing Democratic Progressive (DPP) Party vice president responsible for southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa undertook a whistle-stop tour of Chiradzulu, urging people in the district to register as voters ahead of the May 21 2019 tripartite elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will open voter registration centres in Chiradzulu on Monday, October 8 2018, under its phased registration exercise.

“His Excellency President (Peter) Mutharika has delegated me to tour this entire district and encourage you to register as voters when the exercise commences here on Monday,” said Nankhumwa.

He has his five stopovers at Chitera ground in Chiradzulu west constituency, Chiperere ground in Chiradzulu north, Madalitso Orphanage, in the east, Namadidi ground, south, and Nguludi ground in Chiradzulu central.

“The president has sent me to thank you, the people of Chiradzulu for your relentless support to the DPP since its inception in 2005. I wish to requestyou’re your continued support, especially as we are heading towards 2019 when Malawians will choose their president, MPs and ward councillors.

“ It is a foregone conclusion that President Mutharika will retain his position until 2024 but that can only be possible if we register and vote in 2019,” said Nankhumwa, who is also local government and rural development minister as well as parliamentarian for Mulanje central.

He said there are many reasons why the people of Chiradzulu should retain President Mutharika and DPP in power, explaining that under “the wise leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the people of Chiradzulu have witnessed some of the best developmental projects ever”.

Nankhumwa cited the construction by DPP government of Chiradzulu-Phalombe road, Ndata road, Nguludi turn-off to Nguludi mission road; the tarmac road from Maina to PIM, and PIM to Nguludi road, among others, as evidence enough that the Mutharika administration has the best interests of the people of Chiradzulu at heart.

“Other developments include the Mulanje water project, which passes through Chiradzulu. This project will create jobs for the youth and people of Chiradzulu. The Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College, which President Mutharika recently officially opened, is another significant development project in Chiradzulu under the DPP government. It goes without saying that this institution has significantly changed the face of Chiradzulu,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that it is expected that youths in Chiradzulu will be trained in various technical skills and that they will be able to set up their own businesses and employment in the nearby city of Blantyre, in Chiradzulu, in the city of Zomba and elsewhere.

“This college will also create employment for many people of the surrounding communities,” he said.

Apart from these developments, other notable development projects have been construction of modern markets such as at Mbulumbuzi on the Zomba road, classroom blocks, rural electrification and telecentres, among others.

Despite these achievements, he noted that Chiradzulu district still faces a number of challenges, which include hunger, shortage of safe drinking water, interrupted power supply and bad feeder roads. He assured the people that government would ensure that these challenges are tackled head-on and that people’s lives improve for the better.

On the food crisis, the minister informed the people that President Professor Mutharika had directed that all households that do not have food receive free relief food items, including maize, rice, salt and cooking oil among others.

Nankhumwa was accompanied on the whistle-stop tour by minister of agriculture and irrigation development, Joseph Mwanaveka and DPP regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha, among some high-profile officials.

Both leaders encouraged people to register and vote for Mutharika and DPP in 2019, saying Chiradzulu is the party’s political bedrock that would never be infiltrated by other parties and “movements”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :