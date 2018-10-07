President Mutharika returns to Malawi on Monday after US trip

Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is returning to his home country on Monday after a visit to the United States where he had gone to give a speech at the UN General Assembly and attend various government businesses.

Speaking to members of the media in New York as he is heading back home, Mutharika said the trip to the Us was an immense success and he hopes for the best for African leaders to be part of the UN security council following his call include to member states from the continent.

During his stay in America, Mutharika addressed the UN General Assembly where he fought for the inclusion of African nations into the hub of UN decision making.

The Malawi leader emphasized on the need of United Nations countries to recognize the efforts of other small nations.

Mutharika also attended the Nelson Mandela Peace summit which seeks to recognize the roles Mandela made to preach peace to the world.

In addition, the Malawi leader was also given an opportunity to address the HeForShe impact summit in which he is an ambassador for following his administration efforts to empower women along with other world leader.

President Mutharika while in America was also awarded with Honorary Doctorate by Washington University, one of the world’s leading universities for the contributions he has made as a scholar and as a leader.

According to Chief Secretary to government, Lloyd Muhara Mutharika will a return to Malawi’s administrative capital Lilongwe on Monday through Kamuzu International Airport around 16:00 hrs.

In 2017, Mutharika absence without leave created a lot of rumours, including allegations on his health after the UNGA meeting.

Mutharika, a former lawyer, was elected in 2014 for a five-year term. He is seeking another term in next year’s elections, which would be his mandatory final term in office.

