Chihana boasts he is ‘super rich’ than most Malawi ministers despite Katapila: ‘I fly business class’

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana, who is embroiled in Katapila (usury)—the black market of lending despite the punitive repayment regimes —has boasted that he is richer than most Cabinet ministers.

In an interview with a local radio station, Chihana says he has a lot of money to feed himself and his family, saying he does not live on hand to mouth and should not be considered as a bloke man.

“I have more money than some of these ministers. I have money,” boosted Chihana.

“This is why you have found me living in a very good house,” he said.

Chihana, who lost his parliamentary seat in 2019 election, said he and his family fly business class, saying in South Africa he stays in a sprawling mansion in a posh area where foreign ambassadors live.

Chihana said his offices are in in plush Sandton township of Johannesburg.

He also said he is a successful businessman, saying he is currently supplying maize to Zimbabwe government.

Chihana said the K5 million katapila saga came in when some Aford parliamentary candidates approached the usury man for money to pay Malawi Electoral Commission as nomination fees.

“They called me whilst I was in South Africa in the run up to the election that they had already taken the money and paid the nomination fees,” he said.

He said this was in 2019.

“So I had given my car as a surety,” he said.

Chihana confirmed that the matter is before court.

However, details emerging from court indicates the katapila he took in 2018 and committed himself in writing.

