Chihana describes DPP as legion of selfish people

Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana has lambasted the opposition Democracy Progressive Party (DPP), describing a party as a family property.

Speaking at Chilimampunga Ground in the area of Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe, Chihana said it is sad that people say AFORD is a family party.

Clarifying this point, Chihana said he is fourth President because before him AFORD had three Presidents.

“Its sad that people brand AFORD a family party and yet I am the fourth President and I will tell this my Father Chakufwa Chihana was the first President of AFORD he was seconded by the late Godfrey Shaba and after him was Dindi Gowa Nyasulu may the souls of these people rest in eternal peace. It was these chiefs who called and invited me to stand in Rumphi Central may all the chiefs stand please,” he said.

He said unlike the other political parties AFORD is not a family party.

During the rally, the DPP Senior Executive Member Ken Nsonda said DPP infighting is shameful and invited Chihana to mediate various factions which have emerged in the DPP.

Nsonda paid tribute to AFORD describing Chihana as father of Democracy in the country.

Meanwhile while concluding the rally, AFORD President has advised DPP to stop their dream of returning to power because DPP had no agenda for this country.

Chihana said the party was just there to fatten their bellies and they want to return to power to continue looting.

