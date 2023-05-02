Malawi Catholic Church condemns same sex marriages

Chairperson for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Most Reverend George Desmond Tambala, has urged the youth in the country to avoid strange and foreign teachings which can distract them from serving God.

Tambala who is also Archbishop for Lilongwe Archdiocese also asked the youth to be very cautious of what they learn and internalise from the social media. He was speaking on Sunday at this year’s national Vocation Sunday celebrations that took place at Madisi Parish in Dowa District.

The Archbishop urged the youth to respond positively to God’s call saying Malawi has few priests and the youth should respond to priesthood calls in addition to other calls within the church.

“We are glad to have the internet and social media. Used wisely and responsibly, these platforms are very helpful in everyday life. But the same platforms are bringing strange teachings and cultures like the issue of same sex relationships. The youth should be cautious not to adopt such teachings,” he said.

Vocational Director for the Catholic Church, Reverend Father Vincent Mwakhwawa, said the youth this year were ministering to themselves in understanding different calls within the church.

He said; “We have given them chance to teach each other issues regarding vocation and to take up other roles which priests, brothers and sisters may not reach up to.”

Chairperson for the youth in Lilongwe Archdiocese, Chisomo Nkhoma, said the youth will try their best to positively understand their different callings.

“Scriptures say ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few’. As youth, we are energetic and we need to be vigilant in serving the Lord,” said Nkhoma.

“Hearts on fire, feet on the move” was this year’s theme for Vocation Sunday celebrations. The theme was adapted from Luke 24:13-35.

