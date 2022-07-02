Chihana loses Pan African Parliament presidential election

Mzimba north MP Yeremia Chihana has lost to a Zimbabwean in a highly contested Pan African Parliament presidential election and blames members of parliament from Malawi for refusing to vote for him during the election this week in South Africa.

Chief Fortune Charumbira was declared winner in the election which was participated by some members of parliament from Malawi Parliament.

Chihana said he lost the election because he did not get support from his Malawian colleagues.

He said he did not hear from office of Speaker after he told her of his intention to vie for the position.

He said through its decision, Malawi lost a chance to raise its profile in the continental politics and economics.

Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye said all Sadc countries agreed to support Zimbabwe in the election.

One of the legislators from Malawi who voted for Charumbira, Steve Mikaya says in his face book wall: “Congratulations Chief Fortune Charumbira MP from Zimbabwe for being Elected President of the Pan African Parliament.

Henry Chimunthu Banda was once voted deputy president of the House.

