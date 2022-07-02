Key Tonse Alliance partners bash Chilima

Key Tonse Alliance partners have bashed Vice President Saulos Chilima for bringing in political parties alliance agreements into the Republican Constitution, saying alliance agreements are not legally binding in Malawi.

PPM president Mark Katsonga said what Chilima said that if the Tonse Alliance dissolves, then there should be fresh presidential election cannot hold because it is MCP which was registered for the Presidential election.

“We have to know what our Constitution says; whatever our people or political parties agree outside the Constitution, doesn’t have any impact. So, he [Chilima] is simply displaying, sorry to say, his ignorance of the law.

“The alliance will never fall apart just because of one person, the alliance will remain because all other members will stay and if he has decided to pull out, that will not have any impact on the alliance,” said Katsonga.

Mafunde president George Nnesa said there was need to go back to the law to see whether the Constitution allows that an alliance once dissolved, the government also falls.

He said alliances in Malawi do not have legal binding like in other countries, saying therefore implementing to dissolve a government as suggested would be difficult.

