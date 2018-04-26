Chihana says Aford postpones convention over ‘security fears’, shifted to May 1

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which was supposed to hold its national convention from April 28 to 29 this weekend has shifted the convention to May 1, next Monday, citing overall security concerns.

Malawians, led by civil society organisations (CSOs), are heated for demonstrations which have been fuelled by the now talked-about K4 billion scam.

AFORD incumbent president, Enoch Chihana, said the party had resolved through a meeting Thursday that the indaba be adjourned.

During the meeting where the convention’s working committee gave its report on a number of issues, unanimously agreed for a shift.

“Our convention begins on Saturday [April 28], and that means most of the delegates will start arriving tomorrow [April 27] which is the planned day for nationwide protests. As a party we thought we should not jeopardise the lives of our own. No one is sure what tomorrow [April 27],” said Chihana.

Chihana, son to AFORD founder Chakufwa Chihana, acknowledged that they were really some quarters within the meeting that did not agree with the decision.

“Of course they were some not in agreement with the decision. But the this is AFORD agenda, and anyone who is against the decision is against AFORD agenda,” said Chihana.

Looking calm and composed throughout the interview, Chihana said preparations are done for the national elections meet.

“We have done the verification and accreditation of about 70 percent of the delegates. The law says we simply need 50+1, so, we are good to go,” said Chihana.

On May 1, which is International Labour Day and a public holiday, Chihana is expected to battle it out with Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo.

