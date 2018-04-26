Bwaila Hospital gets two Blood Pressure digital machine

International Society for Hypertension Thursdays donated Blood Pressure (BP) digital machine worth K 120,000 to Bwaila Hospital Maternity Wing.

Presenting the donation, International Society for Hypertension Country Leader for May Measurement Month Project, Henry Ndhlovu said the donation has been made to the help to help accelerating the checking of BP among women being attended to at the maternity wing.

He said this has been made following request from one nursing staff of the hospital said expressed the need to have such machines for their smooth operation.

“We thought it wise that the Institution should come in and make this modest contribution the hospital as one way of alleviating the problem the Ward is facing particularly the issue of equipment such as BP machines,” Ndhlovu stated.

The Country leaders hoped that the machines would be utilized and make an impact on the issue of checking patients on the BP levels among patients.

He said the month of May is dedicated to issues of BP and awareness campaign and Malawi is participating in the activities and BP day is commemorated on May 17 every year.

Bwaila Hospital Senior Nursing Officer and Matron of the Maternity and High-risk Postnatal Wards, Violet Bandawe Liphava thanked International Society for Hypertension for donating the BP machines to the hospital.

She said the machines would go a long way in assisting the hospital to periodically check patients BP conditions for patients referred to the maternity ward.

“We have appreciated for what you have done and the gives us some encouragement that out there are institutions that thinks of us. This equipment will lessen the pressure the nurses were facing when checking BP to their patients,” Liphava pointed out.

She assured the organization that the donation would be put to its intended purpose and it would be safeguarded to last long.

Bwaila Hospital is the first health facility in Lilongwe to receive the BP machines from International Society for Hypertension Project.

There are prospects that a number of health facilities would be provided with the machines as one ways of encouraging BP regular checking among communities.

