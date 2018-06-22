Chikondi Makawa to date Kenyan boxer in a WBF Welterweight title

Malawian boxer Chikondi Makawa will on the July 14 face a Kenyan boxer, James Onyongo in a WBF Welterweight title fight in South Africa.

This is another opportunity for Malawi to have more title belts after female boxer Anisha Bashir and South Africa based boxer Isaac Chilemba have them on their shelves.

Speaking in an interview on Friday ,Makawa said people should expect another belt coming to Malawi.

“All the preparations are going on well in the camp as you know it is a title fight so I am very cautious on this as my intention is to become a champion on this day and Malawians should expect nothing but a win come July 12, 2018. I have really been inspired by what our female boxer has brought back home,” said Makawa.

The Liwonde based boxer who made his debut in 2015 is one of the local boxers who have made boxing his career by taking it to international level.

Makawa has 11 wins, 8 defeats and two draws in his record of international bouts and if he wins this fight it will maintain his record on boxing level as one of the boxers on a welterweight level in Malawi.

“My opponent from Kenya is also a good boxer; he has also a good track record but for me my hands are after this belt and I urge all well-wishers to help with my preparations as for now I don’t have a proper trainer who can be helping in my training. I train on my own with friends here in Liwonde but despite this, I promise all Malawians that I will bring the belt home,” added Makawa.

