Malawi Cashgate prisoner Lutepo tells MIJ ‘ President Mutharika should release me from jail’

June 22, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Businessperson-cum-politician Osward Lutepo who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted as a major figure in the “Cashgate” scandal, which led to several donor countries cutting their contributions to the government, is seeking pardon from President Peter Mutharika to release him from jail after serving three years of his 11-year sentence, according to an interview he game Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) radio.

Lutepo: Seeks presidential pardon

Lutepo who was a high-ranking official of the then governing People’s Party (PP) and donated vehicles to the party, is asking Mutharika to  pardon him  as part of this year’s Independence Celebrations on July 6.

“I am pleading with President Peter Mutharika to pardon me because he is the only person who has the authority [to do so] so that I can receive the full medical attention [I deserve]. My health is not well and my conduct has proved to be good,” said Lutepo  Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) FM’s Tidakalipo Programme—a weekly prison magazine series.

He added: “God forgives without looking at who did what. So, forgiveness should not be conditional.”

Lutepo told the radio that  he has demonstrated good conduct while serving his sentence. He also said his health condition qualifies him for pardon.

Zomba-based High Court Judge Redson Kapindu sentenced Lutepo to   a total of 11 years in prison, eight for money laundering and three for conspiracy to defraud the government.

Cashgate is the biggest financial scandal in Malawi’s history and helped push former president Joyce Banda out of power. Lutepo mentioned Banda as a beneficiary of the looting, claiming it was State organised  scheme  where  government officials allegedly exploited a loophole in a computer-based information storage system to divert up to $250 million from government coffers.

Donor countries were outraged and withheld $150 million of aid which contributed to 40 percent of Malawi’s annual budget is.

Prior to the sentencing, Lutepo addressed the media and said he had been just a minor player in Cashgate, and he urged others to confess their wrongdoings. He said Joyce Banda had used him to plunder state resources.

Banda was president of Malawi from April 2012 to May 2014 and was the southern African country’s first female president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Maunits Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Lutepo rot in Prison Chaponda scort free from prison Malawi too much nepotism that stops May 21 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes