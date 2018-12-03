Chikulamayembe to have military honours burial

December 3, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) says the late powerful Tumbuka chief of Rumphi, Chikulamayembe burial will be accorded a full military honours.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi:  President Mutharika has ordered his burial in military honours

The paramount chief died on November 29 at Mzuzu Central Hospital and would be interred Tuesday at his headquarters in Chilongozgi village in Bolero, Rumphi.

“His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharija, has directed that the late paramount chief Chikulamayembe be accorded a burial with military honours,” says a statement from OPC signed by Cliff Chiunda.

President Mutharika will not attend the funeral ceremony and will be represented by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa .

No reasons have been given for the president’s failure to attend the funeral ceremony but the chief has had a “not quite cordial relationship” with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He is famous to have withdrawn his statement at a presidential rally when he endorsed Mutharika for the presidency in 2019 and later told people to vote in the election according to their own conscience.

shocker
Guest
shocker

It was obvious the president was not going to attend the funeral of a Tumbuka king.

