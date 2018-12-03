Malawi Police, army examine military explosive found in Machinga

Some villagers in Machinga have come across a military explosive which police suggest could be a rocket propelled grenade.

The villagers said they immediately reported the matter to their traditional leaders who in turn reported it to the police in the district.

Some police officers say the explosive could be a head of rocket propelled grenade.

“We have asked our colleagues from the Malawi Defence Force to come and identify it as we continue to carry out our investigations on how it was found there,” said a police officer.

Police and Malawi Defence Force spokespersons asked for more time before commenting on the issue which has baffled the peace loving people in the area.

The area is in the border with neighbouring Mozambique which had been at civi war for 17 years.

