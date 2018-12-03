Heath threat at Ntcheu prison over water woes

Ntcheu prison has been hit by water problems, as the correctional institutional has no running water for a month now.

This has prompted some health officials to raise an alarm that the prison risks skin and waterborne diseases.

Prison spokesperson Jordan Mang’anda asked for more time to find out why there has been no water at the prison for a month now.

However, some people say the prison is failing to buy water after a prepaid meter system was installed at the facility.

It is not known when authorities at the prison will get money to buy the water from the Southern Region Water Board.

