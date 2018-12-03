MCP independents gang up to ‘teach party a lesson’

December 3, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

A group of disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirants have ganged up to help each other during campaign in order to force party candidates fail during ithe May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Nancy Tembo : I will contest as independent

Kazombo: MCP has been imposing candidates

Spokesperson for the grouping, Madalitso Kazombo, Kasungu east MP and central region director of campaign for the MCP said the grouping will campaign against the party aspiring candidates where the cabdidates were imposed.

“The party has been unfairly imposing candidates. Some of us won the party primary elections but some party officials favoured some candidates who did not win,” said Kazombo.

He said the grouping would severely punish the party in such constituencies but would all support the candidature of Lazarus Chakwera for presidency.

The MCP primary polls have been divisive and saw long time members of parliament who include Joseph Njobvuyalema, Makala Ngozo and Zaipa lose their parliamentary seats whilst favoured candidates like Kazombo and Nancy Tembo lose the polls dubiously.

Kazombo said the grouping would sweep all the parliamentary seats against the MCP favoured candidates to “teach the party a lesson.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
MphwachePofera Salambula Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mphwache
Guest
Mphwache

Is this personal or is it about the party?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Pofera Salambula
Guest
Pofera Salambula

Highest level of immaturity….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes