MCP independents gang up to ‘teach party a lesson’

A group of disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirants have ganged up to help each other during campaign in order to force party candidates fail during ithe May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Spokesperson for the grouping, Madalitso Kazombo, Kasungu east MP and central region director of campaign for the MCP said the grouping will campaign against the party aspiring candidates where the cabdidates were imposed.

“The party has been unfairly imposing candidates. Some of us won the party primary elections but some party officials favoured some candidates who did not win,” said Kazombo.

He said the grouping would severely punish the party in such constituencies but would all support the candidature of Lazarus Chakwera for presidency.

The MCP primary polls have been divisive and saw long time members of parliament who include Joseph Njobvuyalema, Makala Ngozo and Zaipa lose their parliamentary seats whilst favoured candidates like Kazombo and Nancy Tembo lose the polls dubiously.

Kazombo said the grouping would sweep all the parliamentary seats against the MCP favoured candidates to “teach the party a lesson.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :