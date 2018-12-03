Mia assures Chakwera ‘easy entrance’ to State House with MCP presidential ticket

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first vice-president Mohammad Sidik Mia who has been picked as party resident Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections presidential race, has assured him of an “easy entrance” to State House next year.

Chakwera , who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, declared at a rally in Monkey Bay, Mangochi on Sunday that Mia will be his running mate.

Mia, a former Cabinet minister who announced his retirement from active politics and joined MCP in July 2017, said he desire was to help Chakwera win the 2019 general elections.

“It’s great news for me to be entrusted with this huge responsibility to partner Honourable Chakwera. There is no better news to make me delighted than this,” said Mia.

The declaration by Chakwera and ther rally was beamed live on television by Times TV.

In an interview with Brian Banda on Times TV immediately after Chakwera’s declaration, Mia assured Chakwera that “I will put all my energy to ensure that come May 21 2019, the MCP gets into government and Honourable Chakwera goes to the State House,” saying Malawians were tired of the current leadership.

The rally started with a whistle-stop tour that saw the MCP leader stopping at Malembo and Cape Maclear where he also introduced MCP aspiring legislators for Mangochi West Beatrice Lwanda Ngaunje and Gerald Kazembe for Mangochi Monkey Bay.

