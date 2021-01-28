Chikwawa minibus accident death toll rises to 2

January 28, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Death toll in an accident involving a minibus in Chikwawa has risen to two after a second woman died.

The minibus accident

The accident which occurred yesterday a speeding minibus overturned when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp bend few metres before Thabwa roadblock.

Chikwawa Police Traffic Officer , Potiphar  Kawinga identified the woman as Magret Chavi, 25 from Bilitinyu village, Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.

She died  at Chikwawa District Hospital where she had been admitted.

Her  death brings the deathtoll to two as another woman, Frorida Eliya, died on the spot.

Kawinga says the police are meanwhile still hunting for the driver of the minibus,  Madodo Gomesi, who is also believed to have caused death of other people in a previous accident due to reckless driving.

Chikawachi
Chikawachi
6 hours ago

Bring him to book why killing innocent lives.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
9 hours ago

Did it before? Why did you then let such a fool carry on with his killing spree?

