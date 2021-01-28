 Involve all stakeholders on Malawi Covid vaccination plan —UDF

United Democratic Front (UDF) party has asked government to involve all stakeholders on the vaccination plan for Covid-19 to ensure that the right message is communicated to the masses.

This follows an announcement by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country will take place in March with health workers and people with opportunistic conditions prioritised.

Writing on his Facebook page the UDF leader Atupele Muluzi applauded government for planning for Covid-19 vaccines.

Muluzi, a former minister of health, wrote: ” I encourage government to involve all stakeholders on the vaccinations plan moving and to communicate the right information regarding their safety and efficacy to Malawians.”

He has been the lonely audible voice advocating for the vaccines as the lasting solution to fight the pandemic.

Recently, the UDF leader posted on his Facebook page urging government to prioritize Covid-19 vaccines.

“We need an urgent plan for vaccinations. Now is the time that we must pull together all our collective networks and have a plan and roadmap for COVID-19 vaccinations,” he wrote.

Speaking after touring the Elard Alumando Dream Centre of the Community of St Egidio in Blantyre, which is set to become a new Covid-19 testing centre, Minister Chiponda said a team of experts is working on which of the six vaccines available suits Malawi.

“Some of the doses [of the vaccine] require temperatures below minus 80 degrees [Celsius] so we can’t get that. Once they [the experts] are done, we will roll out by March. We are also looking at strategic deployment and storage,” said Chiponda.

The second wave of Covid-19 has killed scores of people in Malawi including two cabinet ministers and two members of the National Assembly.

Last evening, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr John Phuka reported that there were 830 new cases from 2 503 tests in 24 hours with 15 deaths and 244 recoveries.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!