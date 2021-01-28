Involve all stakeholders on Malawi Covid vaccination plan —UDF
United Democratic Front (UDF) party has asked government to involve all stakeholders on the vaccination plan for Covid-19 to ensure that the right message is communicated to the masses.
This follows an announcement by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country will take place in March with health workers and people with opportunistic conditions prioritised.
Writing on his Facebook page the UDF leader Atupele Muluzi applauded government for planning for Covid-19 vaccines.
Muluzi, a former minister of health, wrote: ” I encourage government to involve all stakeholders on the vaccinations plan moving and to communicate the right information regarding their safety and efficacy to Malawians.”
He has been the lonely audible voice advocating for the vaccines as the lasting solution to fight the pandemic.
Recently, the UDF leader posted on his Facebook page urging government to prioritize Covid-19 vaccines.
“We need an urgent plan for vaccinations. Now is the time that we must pull together all our collective networks and have a plan and roadmap for COVID-19 vaccinations,” he wrote.
Speaking after touring the Elard Alumando Dream Centre of the Community of St Egidio in Blantyre, which is set to become a new Covid-19 testing centre, Minister Chiponda said a team of experts is working on which of the six vaccines available suits Malawi.
“Some of the doses [of the vaccine] require temperatures below minus 80 degrees [Celsius] so we can’t get that. Once they [the experts] are done, we will roll out by March. We are also looking at strategic deployment and storage,” said Chiponda.
The second wave of Covid-19 has killed scores of people in Malawi including two cabinet ministers and two members of the National Assembly.
Last evening, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr John Phuka reported that there were 830 new cases from 2 503 tests in 24 hours with 15 deaths and 244 recoveries.
Surely, all stakeholders must be involved. Even private hospitals can contribute immensely in the fight against this pandemic. Yet the government is not willing to take in private institutions on board in the fight.
Kodi mwati chipani chanji? On vaccine, which March are you talking about? 2022?
Inu monga simukuona kuti wa Oxfors ndiye woyenra kuno osafuna kuzizira kwambiri. Musathe nthawi ndi wa pfizer, simuzitha.
Vaccine politics, these useless politicians have no shame.
Iwe atupele mutu sugwira. Wayiwala kuti you donated ku China dziko lolemera when the things came from China. UDF is irrelevant. Chipani cha bambo ndi mwana wake. Malawians ain’t fools. You were busy abusing tax payers money ndi DPP. Who can forget that.
UDF is irrelevant in malawi. All the problems started with this evil party. Chipani cha bambo ndi mwana wake. Malawians ain’t fools. Iwe wadya ndi DPP pompano. Kuyendera sweeper when you knew kuti malamulo sakulora. Vaccine ufuna ubweretse ya fake
I fail to understand this Atupele guy. During the last campaign he was busy distributing food parcels to whom he called the needy. How come he is quite now at the time when the help is needed most in hospitals. People are dying due to lack of essential facilities in our hospitals. This is the time he should have shown his good heart and not during the campaign. The true patriots in the name of Onjezani Kenani, his team and all those that have spared their last penny for this good cause, have really shown us what patriotism is all… Read more »
A Wiseman knows when to speak not like a Dunderhead ……. who was everywhere during campaign period telling his supporters to hug one another.I always salute a Tupele with his civilised politics.Long live Atupele
Very true. Too many fake stories going around. Government will meet resistance as it is
Ok o hear u atupele anyway everywhere in the world are busy with it