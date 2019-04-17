Child sex trade soars in Chikwawa, police arrest 5

Prostitution is on the rise in Chikhwawa forcing the police to raid the hot spots and arrested five of the under-age commercial sex workers.

Chikwawa social welfare officer Rosemary Mahata said the situation was now getting out of hand and organized a raid with the police to put the situation under control.

“The girls, aged between five to 12 were found in drinking joints at Dyeratu trading centre. Some of them even dropped out of school,” said Mahata.

She blamed the rise in girl prostitution in the district to lack of parental care and poverty, saying some of the girls are even encouraged by parents because they benefit from the money solicited from the illegal trade of selling one’s body.

Mahata then encouraged parents to take care of their children, saying it is their responsibility.

The girls were immediately released after they were counseled on the evils of girl prostitution.

