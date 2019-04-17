Meke recalls veteran strikers in Malawi squad to face e-Swatini

Malawi national football team caretaker coach Meke Mwase has named his final 20-member squad for Saturday’s 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) first round first leg qualifier against e-Swatini.

Mwase has taken on board a majority of the players he was using in his Under-23 squad that participated in the joint 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Under-23 Afcon qualifiers.

The squad is scheduled to fly out to Mbabane on Thursday morning via Johannesburg in South Africa.

The match is slated for Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini from 3pm.

Returning to the fold are three veteran forwards—Chiukepo Msowoya, Gastin Simkonda and Zicco Mkanda— while the rest have been regulars in recent past squads.

Mwase said the squad is a mixture of youth and experience.

“The majority of the players were part of the Under-23 squad that participated in the joint 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Under-23 Afcon qualifiers.

“It was not easy to come up with the final squad because the competition was stiff,” he said.

The following is the Flames’ full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe and Brightone Munthali.

Defenders: Chembezi Dennis, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, John Lanjesi, Gomezgani Chirwa, and Trevor Kalema.

Midfielders: Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Patrick Phiri, Mike Mkwate, Chimwemwe Idana, Mecium Mhone and Chikoti Chirwam

Strikers: Simkonda, Mkanda, Msowoya, Hassan Kajoke and Khuda Muyaba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :