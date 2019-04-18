Malawi army soldiers face military court over death of 21 troops in DRC

April 18, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Some 21 Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers and one officer start appearing a military court marshal Thursday following the killing of six Malawian troops by rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)  last year.

Major Masozi Kayira was second-in-command Malawi troops in DRC

Two soldiers are still missing.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the trial of the soldiers but he declined to give details.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said Judge Chifundo Kachale has been appointed advocate judge over the matter.

The soldiers are accused of losing weapons and abandoning their posts.

At least 13 soldiers are answering the charge of losing official weapons whilst eight are answering the charge of abandoning their posts.

The charge of aiding an enemy has been withdrawn.

Immediately after the incident, the MDF recalled the 21 soldiers who were on UN mission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From web