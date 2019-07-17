Child sexual offences worsens in Salima

Malawi Police in Salima have sounded an SOS, saying child defilement cases are on the rise in the lakeshore district.

Spokesperson for the police in the district Jacob Khembo said data shows that from January to this day, 29 girls have been defiled mainly by their own relations.

“These figures are alarming. Most of the cases are to do with culture and rituals. The situation can be reversed only if traditional leaders and traditional healers are involved in the fight against this vice,” said Khembo.

Khembo said same period last year, 17 girls were defiled.

This means the defilement cases have risen by 49 per cent since last year.

As Khembo was giving the grim picture of the defilement cases, a court in the district was slapping a man with a 10-year-sentence for defiling his biological daughter three times in a year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :